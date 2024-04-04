Oversized cleat sculptures on display for the NFL Draft in Detroit set to go on auction

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An art installation of oversized cleat sculptures on display in downtown Detroit for the NFL Draft will soon be auctioned online to benefit local causes, project organizers announced on Thursday.

The auction goes live Friday at 10 a.m. and ends May 3 at 11:30 p.m. Funds raised will benefit causes based in Detroit.

The art installation called DCLEATED was unveiled in late March. It consists of 20 larger-than-life cleat sculptures made by local artists.

The projects name was inspired by the term “decleating,” which happens when a player makes a big impact hit. The city says that's exactly what they're aiming to do with the addition of the sculptures.

The project is being led by the city of Detroit, Detroit City Walls, Detroit Medical Center, Visit Detroit, Detroit Lions, Detroit Sports Commission and SpaceLab Detroit.

The cleats will be on display during the month of April as hundreds of thousands spend time in Detroit for the draft.

Auction bidding starts at $2,500 per cleat or people can buy a cleat for $10,000. There’s also an option to donate and funds will be split evenly between the 20 charities.

Nineteen of the cleats will be available during the auction. One of the cleats designed by Trae Isaac will benefit The Children’s Center and will permanently be displayed at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

WXYZ Artist Kenyada Kelsaw stands with Deputy COO Jessica Parker near a cleat set to be placed at Ford Field.

“This project has been a great way to highlight the outstanding talent of our city’s artists,” said Harriet Carter, vice president of Customer and Partner Services at Visit Detroit. “Visit Detroit and the Detroit Sports Commission are proud to support this initiative and help raise funds for important causes in our area.”

If you would like to participate in the auction or learn more about the artists and the charities, visit the auction's website.

