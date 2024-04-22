People Mover primed to move NFL Draft crowds above Downtown Detroit congestion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For those headed to the draft in Downtown Detroit, the People Mover is an option for pedestrians looking to avoid the congestion on the ground.

In anticipation of the draft and large crowds, Jon Diewald rode the People Mover on Monday. He was on a mission.

Diewald said he drove from Royal Oak to Downtown Detroit and scouted out the best ways to navigate during the draft as smoothly as possible.

“I want to come down Thursday. No tickets. So I’ll figure it out, right? But I thought, okay. So, I walked the perimeter. Check the big footprint," Diewald explained.

He observed the road closures and detours for drivers and pedestrians. The People Mover, however, rises above the congestion.

“It works. It’s easy, and it’s free. Right? Many stops. It’s all laid out. You know where to go. Eat here. Drink there," he said.

Each People Mover station is equipped with a digital kiosk that has a touch screen and illustrates the stops, bars, restaurants, and entertainment happening in real time.

Watch our sneak peak at the NFL Draft Experience in Hart Plaza:

Here's a sneak peek as the NFL Draft Experience comes together at Hart Plaza

The operators of the People Mover said all 13 stations will be open during the big event. The two stops that will get you closest to the draft entry points are the Millender Center and the Financial District stations.

7 News Detroit met Diewald while catching the People Mover with Ernest Latham. He's the deputy general manager for the Detroit People Mover.

He said the biggest challenge with preparing for the week is the anticipation.

"Getting this week here. That’s been the biggest challenge. It’s like waiting for Christmas Day, just to unwrap the present," Latham explained.

He said the trains will run 24 hours per day over the three-day event, not only for people enjoying downtown but for those hard at work at all hours of the day who make the event possible.

“We want everybody to come down and have a great passenger experience, enjoy themselves," Latham said.

He added, "If you’re one of our locals that have ridden with us for over 40 years, just keep coming back. Enjoy the enhancements we’ve made. If you’re from out of town, just go back and tell somebody about a great experience you had in Detroit.”

Watch Carolyn Clifford and Mayor Mike Duggan discuss the upcoming draft:

One-on-one with Mayor Mike Duggan ahead of the NFL Draft

The QLine is also running. But for those looking to take the QLine to get down to the draft, the last stop is at Sproat Street and Woodward Avenue outside of Little Caesars Arena.

That’s also near where you’ll find one of three designated rideshare pickup and drop-off points. That particular rideshare point is located where Woodward is blocked on the Fisher service drive on the south side of LCA.

The other two rideshare hubs are behind the Renaissance Center and the area near Lafayette Boulevard and Cass Avenue.