Register now for temporary, paid jobs supporting the NFL Draft Experience in Detroit

Do you want to get involved with the 2024 NFL Draft that is coming to Detroit? Now is your chance!

Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission and the NFL are looking for people to sign up as a Teammate and support the NFL Draft Experience. It runs along with the draft on April 25-27, 2024.

The NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will be open for all three days of the draft. Fans will have the chance to play games, check out interactive exhibits, autograph sessions and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

According to Visit Detroit, Teammate positions are temporary, paid positions that support the 2024 NFL Draft Experience.

"Teammates help promote a fun and inclusive environment of fan engagement by fulfilling a variety of team roles throughout the NFL Draft footprint," the website said.

Positions may require a person to stand for up to six hours or walk more than a mile to access all NFL Draft Experience activities.

All teammates must be 18 years old or older and register for at least two shifts.

You can learn more and register to be a Teammate on the Visit Detroit website.

