Registration open for free entry to the NFL Draft in Detroit; here's how to register

Those fans who are looking to get free entry to the NFL Draft in Detroit can register for free now.

The three-day event, taking place April 25-27 in Downtown Detroit, will allow fans to register for free to watch the draft.

Fans can now register for free entry by downloading the NFL OnePass app or on the web at NFL.com/DraftAccess. All adults are required to register but can also register up to five children to get into the event.

“The NFL Draft has an unmatched energy, one full of hope and optimism for both prospects, teams and fans, and we're thrilled to welcome Detroit residents and visitors from around the country and the world to this unique, three-day free event," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president, league events, club business and international at the NFL. “As the home of the 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit's rich history and culture in football, music, art and style will be on full display for all fans and families to experience and enjoy."

The draft will take place with the stage near Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park, and the footprint will extend all the way to Hart Plaza where the NFL Fan Experience will be.

At the fan experience, people can take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, check out immersive exhibits, shop exclusive merchandise, get autographs from players and much more.

There will also be plenty of food, drinks and more.

For more information on the 2024 NFL Draft Experience presented by Rocket Mortgage and for the full list of interactive games and attractions, fans should visit https://www.nfl.com/draft/event-info/ and download the NFL OnePass app or on the web at NFL.com/DraftAccess

