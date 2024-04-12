Rideshare drivers prepare for influx of customers for NFL Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the NFL Draft gets closer, rideshare drivers are preparing for an influx of customers.

Kenneth Brown, who says he has been a driver for decades, is planning to work during the draft.

"I’ve been doing this off and on for like 45 years with a stint in the United States Navy in between and then I retired from the American Red Cross and started back," said Brown as he waited for customers to request his services Friday. "Uber has lowered their prices so you really can’t make a lot of money with Uber unless you get a black SUV and that’s a truck and then you can take 6 people for the price of 1. You can make money like that but the other guys doing Uber X and all that, they’re constantly moving."

The seasoned driver, who has his own company and drives for Uber Black, says the draft is sure to bring in a lot of business.

Brown says the last big event he worked was Taylor Swift's two-day concert at Ford Field last summer.

"I made more money than I’ve ever made at a concert event like that," said Brown. "Nothing can top Taylor Swift, but I also think the draft is going to be fun. We’re going to be busy."

Jerrick Jefferson who is the owner of Jefferson Elite Transportation says his fleet of sprinters and luxury vehicles will be gassed up and ready to serve too.

"We’re super excited and we’re encouraging people to ride share to reduce the flow of traffic," said Jefferson. "We got into the luxury transportation business to move people throughout the city of Detroit. 99% of our business is people coming to downtown Detroit."

Jefferson says he's planning to offer pre-scheduled rides as well as rideshare options to maximize how many people they can serve.

"Meeting locations such as Meijer on 8 Mile and Woodward, Meijer on Telegraph near 12 mile, Walmart in Dearborn are going to be designated areas for meeting and rideshare. We just want people to have a great time and we’re excited," said Jefferson.

To catch a ride via Uber or Lyft, drivers recommend packing your patience, plan to meet your driver at a location a short distance away from the busier areas, and coordinate ahead of time.

More information about road closures, parking options, and transportation can be found in the NFL Draft tab.