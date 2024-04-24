Riding the DAX shuttle with NFL Draft attendees in Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit's newest public transit option is operating just in time for the NFL Draft. Thursday marks one month since the Detroit Air Xpress started service.

The Detroit Air Xpress shuttles passengers from Detroit metro airport to downtown Detroit. 7 News Detroit caught up with travelers outside the McNamara Terminal where they caught the DAX.

"I flew in from Denver, but I’m a Dolphins fan,” Rolando Rendon said.

WXYZ Rolando Rendon, a Miami Dolphins fan from Denver, visits Detroit for the NFL Draft. (April 24, 2024)

He said he's looking forward to "seeing Detroit, seeing Little Caesars Arena. Seeing all the stuff down there.”

Alex McCullough and his mom also flew in from Denver.

"I’m excited,” he said.

WXYZ Alex McCullough and his mom talk with Rolando Rendon who all flew to Detroit from Denvor for the NFL Draft. (April 24, 2024)

McCullough is excited for his first visit to Detroit after winning an all-inclusive trip through the NFL as a Denver Broncos season ticket holder.

“We’re going to get a quarterback hopefully. I’m hoping to hopefully get some autographs and meet some players," he said.

Mike Kelley said he also won the trip and boarded the bus with his buddy James Corbet. They flew in from New York where he says they’ve been New York Jets season ticket holders for more than 20 years.

"I’ve done a lot (of research on Detroit). I was talking to your cameraman about Detroit pizza. I know we don’t usually have that kind of pizza in New York (and) New Jersey," Corbet said. "Coney dogs is the other thing that... I like my food. No, I’m just going to take in the whole Detroit scene."

WXYZ James Corbet, who flew in from New York for the NFL Draft, talks with 7 News Detroit reporter Darren Cunningham on the Detroit Air Xpress. (April 24, 2024)

From Detroit's famous food to the newly-famous Detroit sign he said he's also heard about.

"It’s pretty big," Corbet said.

The sign is one of the highlights along the route from DTW to downtown Detroit while riding the DAX.

“You see it on the East Coast. It’s the norm in most major cities, and we’re working to make this a norm also within the metro Detroit landscape,” said Corri Wofford, the director of external affairs for the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan.

WXYZ Corri Wofford, the director of external affairs for the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan, speaks about the Detroit Air Xpress one month after service started and one day before the NFL Draft. (April 24, 2024)



“This is what we hope and aim to do is to be able to provide these transit options for not only those that live in metro Detroit but those that are also visiting metro Detroit."