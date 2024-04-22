Special NFL Shop pop-up opens in Downtown Detroit ahead of NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — A special pop-up of the NFL Shop is open in Downtown Detroit this week right near Campus Martius for the NFL Draft.
It's located in the lobby of the 1001 Woodward building in Downtown Detroit. It opened Saturday and fans were already coming in this weekend to see what's available.
Shop hours are:
- April 22: 11am—8pm
- April 23: 11am---8pm
- April 24: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC
- April 25: 12pm—10pm
- April 26: 12pm—10pm
- April 27: 9am—6pm
