'The vibe is fantastic.' Detroit visitors all about the food during the NFL Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local food trucks and Detroit Coney Islands are in the spotlight at the draft in downtown Detroit.

Many visiting Detroit for the first time, say the draft experience has to include some of our delicious food. Now, they’re sharing exactly what they’re enjoying.

“I am from Dallas, Texas, and representing Dallas Cowboys. We had Buddy’s yesterday. The deep dish was amazing,” says visitor Melanie Dobbyn. Melanie made the trip with Rick Dobbyn, who adds “It’s my first draft. The vibe is fantastic. Lafayette Coney Island is my choice.”

VIDEO: Fans share first impressions of the NFL Draft in Detroit:

Today, we met a crew from Chicago also taking a break at Lafayette.

“I just saw it online, it’s like the place to be. I got a Coney and a Lafayette,” one fan told us. We asked another customer: “Are you getting Detroit style, chili, mustard and onions?“

He replied: “That’s the only way. Anyone that gets ketchup doesn’t deserve the hot dog. That’s my opinion.”

We also visited Capitol Park. There, numerous food trucks are serving more delicious food to fans here for the draft.

“Smash burger with salt and pepper fries,” another fan told us. Some other fans attending the first day of the draft, also came from Macomb Twp.

“We’re from Macomb Twp. I’m pregnant. This is morning food when you’re pregnant,” says Jessica Halberg who was ordering a savory burger and fries from The Rolling Stoves food truck out of Farmington.

Not to be out done, we also met Uncle Calvin Richardson, who’s the owner of a sweet potato pie company.

“It’s got my mother’s love in every one we make. I will put that taste up against any other sweet potato pie,” says Uncle Calvin. Food truck vendors from outside Michigan also say this experience is incredible, and they are eager to come back again.

