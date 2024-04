(WXYZ) — With less than a week until the NFL Draft in Detroit, ESPN put out a new promotion featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodel and Detroit rapper Eminem.

"I'm Eminem, this is Roger Goodell, and we are so fired up this year for the draft," Eminem said.

"Live from the D!" Goodell shouted with a fist in the air.

"You could just say Detroit..." Eminem responded.

Check out the hilarous video below.

Remember: You can watch the NFL Draft on Channel 7. Get all of our coverage on our NFL Draft page.