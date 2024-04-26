VIDEO: J.J. McCarthy's parents Jim & Megan recall incredible draft night

(WXYZ) — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikigns with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

McCarthy led the Wolverines to a national championship last season and was a highly-sought after quarterback going into the league.

His parents, Jim and Megan, joined 7 News Detroit's "Detroit on the Clock" special Friday to recall the incredible night and talk about what it felt like to be there when McCarthy was drafted.

Watch their video interview with Brad Galli and Glenda Lewis below