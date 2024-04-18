VIDEO: Timelapse shows lights & screens being tested on NFL Draft stage

(WXYZ) — The NFL Draft is just a week away and construction on the massive draft stage in Downtown Detroit continues.

Buildout began late in March and has continued every day. On Thursday, our camera on top of the Chase building showed them testing the lights and massive screen on the stage.

See the timelapse video below

Timelapse shows lights & screens being tested on NFL Draft stage

