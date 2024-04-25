VIDEOS: Hear from NFL prospects walking the red carpet in Downtown Detroit ahead of the NFL Draft

The NFL's future stars walked the red carpet in Downtown Detroit at the Fox Theatre on Thursday before the NFL Draft.

In all, there were 13 prospects, headlined by Caleb Williams, Drake May, Rome Odunze and more who walked the red carpet before they head to Cadillac Square for the NFL Draft, where tens of thousands of fans were waiting.

One of the people not on the red carpet is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Our Jeanna Trotman spoke with ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg earlier in the day on Thursday.

Greeenburg said he expects McCarthy to go somewhere between the third and sixth overall pick, and could involve a team that trades up to get McCarthy.

