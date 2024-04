(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan along with other officials plan to lay out a transportation plan Thursday afternoon ahead of the NFL Draft.

According to the mayor's office, the city and Visit Detroit have worked with partners to make sure Detroiters and SE Michigan residents can access the Draft.

Officials are planning to release information regarding the transportation options available for people to get to and around Downtown Detroit.