Here's how to watch the NFL Draft and pre-draft specials on Channel 7

The NFL Draft is coming to Detroit and WXYZ is proud to be your home for the NFL Draft all three days of the event, April 25-27.

WXYZ is proud to air four different draft pre-shows leading up to the draft in Detroit.

They are:



Countdown to the Draft : Thursday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: Thursday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Detroit on the Clock : Thursday, April 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: Thursday, April 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Detroit on the Clock : Friday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Friday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Detroit on the Clock: Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The draft will be simulcast on Channel 7 and air on ESPN.

Below is the draft schedule:

