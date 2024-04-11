Watch Now

Here's how to watch the NFL Draft and pre-draft specials on Channel 7

The second phase of road closures for the 2024 NFL Draft in Downtown Detroit will begin on Monday, April 8. The road closures are part of the bigger draft footprint that will span from Campus Martius to Hart Plaza for both the actual NFL draft stage and the NFL Fan Experience. The newest road closures will last from Monday, April 8 at 9 a.m. until May 5 at 11:59 p.m. and will encompass the roads around Campus Martius Park and the south side of the NFL Draft Theater where the Monroe Street Midway was
The NFL Draft is coming to Detroit and WXYZ is proud to be your home for the NFL Draft all three days of the event, April 25-27.

WXYZ is proud to air four different draft pre-shows leading up to the draft in Detroit.

They are:

  • Countdown to the Draft: Thursday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Detroit on the Clock: Thursday, April 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Detroit on the Clock: Friday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Detroit on the Clock: Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The draft will be simulcast on Channel 7 and air on ESPN.
Below is the draft schedule:

  • April 25: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • April 26: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • April 7: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

