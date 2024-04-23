Welcome to Mexicantown: Your food and cultural hub for the NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's vibrant Mexicantown wants visitors to know it is open for business during the NFL Draft and that it's so much more than just tacos and tequila.

The owner of El Popo Market, Raquel Lozano, is eagerly awaiting fans from the NFL Draft to visit her authentic market on Bagley Street, which is full of Mexican crafts, jewelry and even wrestling masks of NFL teams near and far.

"I hope the people come to Mexicantown and enjoy here," she said.

WXYZ Laura Chavez hopes NFL Draft visitors visit her market for snacks, drinks and authentic Mexican goods

Lozano is just one of hundreds of storefront owners who have been preparing for the influx of people. Mexicantown restaurants are offering up their famous cuisines and deals specifically for the draft.

“Mexicantown and Southwest Detroit is definitely open for business," Southwest Detroit Business Association President and CEO Laura Chavez said.

Watch our sneak peak at the NFL Draft Experience in Hart Plaza:

Here's a sneak peek as the NFL Draft Experience comes together at Hart Plaza

While the food and food trucks are famous in Southwest Detroit, there are murals that surround the area — full of culture and history — street vendors and activities.

"We want you to go to our markets, we want you to got our stores, we want you to go to our beautiful, unique shops... we’re going to have vendors all out on some of the corridors that will be open and ready for business," Chavez said.

There is also a free shuttle service that will take visitors from Corktown to Mexicantown, making your trip to the Southwest Detroit area much easier.