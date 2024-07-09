NHTSA opens recall investigation into 94,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a recall investigation into nearly 100,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles.

According to NHTSA, it involves 2022-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, 2021 Wrangler PHEV and some 2021-2014 Jeep Wranglers.

The investigation is due to reports of loss of motive power, which was the subject of a previous recall by Stellantis in 2022. It involves an estimated 94,275 vehicles.

NHTSA said the Office of Defects Investigation has received 68 reports from Jeep owners.

"The results show the current complaint rate is higher in the out of scope vehicles than it was for vehicles that were later covered by the recall. ODI is opening this Recall Query (RQ) to assess the severity of the alleged defect in vehicles not included in recall 22V-865. ODI will also assess the scope and remedy effectiveness of the recall," according to NHTSA.