NHTSA proposes rule for seat belt warnings for passenger & rear seats

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has proposed a new rule that would require automakers to equip vehicles with an expanded seat belt use warning system.

Under the proposed rule, automakers would have to have seat belt use warning systems for the right front passenger and rear seats in an effort to increase seat belt usage.

It would apply to all passenger cars, most buses, and multipurpose passenger vehicles with a gross vehicle rating of 10,000 pounds or less.

“Wearing a seat belt is one of the most effective ways to prevent injury and death in a crash,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said. “In 2021, almost 43,000 people lost their lives on America’s roads, and half of those in vehicles were unbelted. This proposed rule can help reduce that number by getting more to buckle up.”

Currently, warnings are only required for driver's seats but not for other seats.

The proposed rule would implement these requirements for rear seats



A visual warning on vehicle startup lasting at least 60 seconds to notify the driver of the status of the rear seat belts.

An audio-visual change-of-status warning lasting at least 30 seconds if a rear seat belt is unbuckled while the vehicle is in operation.

It would implement these requirements for passenger seats

An audio-visual seat belt use warning for the right front passenger’s seat.

An audio-visual seat belt use warning for the driver and right front passenger seat that remains active until both the driver and right front passenger seat occupants are belted.

An audio-visual change-of-status warning for both the driver and right front passenger seats that remains active until the unfastened seat belt is refastened.

NHTSA said it estimates the proposed requirements would prevent about 300 injuries and over 100 fatalities a year.

The administration will be taking public comment on the proposed rule for 60 days. Please click here to learn more about the rulemaking process.

