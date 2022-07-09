Watch Now
News

NHTSA to investigate Florida Tesla crash that killed 2

Tesla logo
Richard Vogel/Associated Press
A Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and solar panel maker private. Six of nine members said in a prepared statement Wednesday that Musk began talking with the board about the move last week. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Tesla logo
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 09:29:30-04

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash. This one was along Interstate 75 in Florida on Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the crash into the back of a semi-trailer at a rest area near Gainesville.

The agency would not say if the Tesla was operating on one of the company's partially automated driving systems.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the Tesla was traveling on Interstate 75 and for an unknown reason, exited into a rest area.

It then hit a parked Walmart Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver and passenger, both from Lompoc, California, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website