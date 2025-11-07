Nick Gilbert Way opens at Hudson's Detroit with holiday spirit & Teddy bears

Nick Gilbert Way is officially open in Downtown Detroit.

Located between the Hudson's 12-story building and the skyscraper along Woodward Ave., the name pays tribute to the late son of Dan and Jennifer Gilbert. Nick died in 2023 at the age of 26 from neurofibromatosis.

A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, and it opened up to the public shortly after.

During the holiday season, Nick Gilbert Way will be lit up and feature several pop-up stands selling a variety of goods, including the famed Hudson's teddy bear.

There are also mini donuts, mixed nuts and roasted almonds, holiday gear and more.

See photos of Nick Gilbert Way below.

WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ