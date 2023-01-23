Nickelback to play at Pine Knob on Sunday, Aug. 13 with Brantley Gilbert

Rock band Nickelback is going on tour this summer and they'll be in metro Detroit in August.

The Canadian band will play Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 13 as part of the "Get Rollin' Tour," which is in support of their 10th studio album, "Get Rollin'."

They'll be joined on the tour by country music rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and will include VIP packages which include premium tickets, invitations to the pre-show VIP lounge, gifts and more.