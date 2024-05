(WXYZ) — If you've ever wanted to check out a museum at night, here is your chance! The Detroit Historical Society is hosting four "Late Nights at the Museum" this summer.

The dates are:



Thursday, May 16

Thursday, June 20

Thursday, July 11

Thursday, Aug. 1

The late nights will also come with free admission from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and no advance registration is necessary.

Watch our video highlighting the museum below