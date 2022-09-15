Watch Now
Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This photo was taken on Feb. 14, 2013, and shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Sep 15, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 203,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly when shifted into park.

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years. Nissan says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that owners should use the parking brake whenever they park their trucks.

The company says a transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. The pawl stops the trucks from moving.

Nissan says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The company is still working on repairs for the vehicles. Owners will get letters starting Nov. 1, and they'll be notified again when repairs are available.

Many of the same trucks were recalled in June for the same problem.

