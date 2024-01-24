No charges for officers who shot man who allegedly stabbed mom, charged at them

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said it has completed its investigation into the shooting of a man by a Shelby Township police officer earlier this month.

In conjunction with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the sheriff's office found no evidence to warrant criminal charges against the officer and said they used proper use of force.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, 30-year-old Miles Farish, reported stabbed his mother numerous times and fled on foot. He eventually called 911, said he stabbed his mom and asked officers to come get him and kill him.

Police shoot stabbing suspect

The investigation found officers arrived on the scene and refused to comply with verbal commands and charged at the officers.

The sheriff's office said Farish charged at officers with a knife, and an officer attempted to tase him twice, bu it had no impact.

They say officers eventually had to use deadly force and shot Farish multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but they say he has since been upgraded to stable condition.