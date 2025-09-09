No charges for teen killer's parents, victim's mother protests

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Monroe County prosecutor has decided not to file charges against a teen killer's parents after the teen used a gun to kill his girlfriend and then himself.

Lesa Comerzan, the victim's mother, protested along Elm Avenue in downtown Monroe where her presence sparked curiosity for a number of drivers.

"I am downtown Monroe today protesting for better judgment from our prosecutors in this county,” she said.

Comerzan’s 16-year-old daughter, Faith Hamilton, was shot and killed in June. Hamilton’s boyfriend, Landon Lafond, pulled the trigger before turning the gun on himself.

Monroe County Prosecutor Jeff Yorkey confirmed with 7 News Detroit that the firearm used in the crime belonged to the teen suspect's parents, but Yorkey said there isn’t enough evidence to prove the parents were negligent.

As Comerzan protested, some drivers honked in solidarity with her message, which promoted enforcement of the Safe Storage law. The law requires gun owners to secure or lock up their firearms, so minors can't easily access them.

She believes there's a chance her daughter would still be here had it been more difficult for her 16-year-old boyfriend to access that firearm.

"I was hopeful that somebody would be held accountable and responsible, but that didn't happen in this case, sadly,” Comerzan said.

One of her signs read: "If this were ur daughter, would 'denied and closed' feel just? #Faith.'"

“The suspect's parents were unaware that he took it at the time of evening that he did, but the Safe Storage law of Michigan that was passed in February of 2024 was not adhered to by his parents whatsoever," she said. "Michigan passed that law for a reason last February and if we're not going to follow it, (then) I don't see the use of it or how it can benefit this community.”

"I will say that I'm not going to give up on this. Somebody has to be held accountable. We have to be better, especially for our kids of the future and for my daughter. Her life was worth more than 'I don't know' or 'the parents don't know where it came from.' That's ridiculous. There has to be another answer,” she explained.

7 News Detroit previously interviewed Comerzan on her online petition and quest to change state law to require students take a mental health evaluation if they handle firearms for sport. The suspect was on the trapshooting team.

Comerzan calls it the F.A.I.T.H. Act, and said she's since met with multiple lawmakers. She hopes to push it forward.

