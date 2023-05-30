No help for the lawns and gardens

This great stretch of weather has been nice but it has led to some very dry conditions across Metro Detroit. We're on pace for the 5th driest May on record. This would make it the driest May in 146 years.

Mike Taylor Record May

Staying Dry and Heating Up

The Detroit area is experiencing impacts from not one but two blocking patterns; a Rex Block and Omega Block. We'll be located underneath a dominate high pressure system with each of these set-ups until the first week of June. This means moisture and lift needed for rain and storms will be hard to come by.

Mike Taylor Staying Dry

mike taylor Rain Chances

There's a slight chance of rain this weekend but don't hold your breath. More than likely your lawns and gardens will need some help in the coming days.

