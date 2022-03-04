No injuries reported after fire at Greek Islands Coney Restaurant in Birmingham

(WXYZ) — Crews were on the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Birmingham Thursday morning.

Chopper video showed firefighters on the roof of Greek Islands Coney Restaurant at 221 Hamilton Row in Birmingham.

The Birmingham fire marshal said they had a full response to the fire and were able to knock it down quickly.

"It appears to be a commercial kitchen fire and the flames got past the suppression system and ... through the roof," said Jack Pesha, Birmingham fire marshal.

The marshal tells us the fire started when a worker was setting up the kitchen for the day. A few businesses nearby did suffer some smoke damage, but we're told crews were able to help ventilate those spots.

No injuries were reported.