No injuries reported after fire at Southfield apartment building

(WXYZ) — Crews responded to a fire at the Cranbrook Center Apartments near 12 and 13 Mile Roads Monday morning in Southfield.

The fire quickly grew into a three-alarm blaze.

“We have four units that are affected by the fire,” said Johnny Menifee, Southfield fire chief.

The chief said there were no reports of any residents or firefighters injured in the fire.

Sedra Omar, who lives in the apartments, said she was sleeping when the fire started. “It was terrible,” she said.

From water damage to smoke damage, personal belongings were also destroyed. But one of the residents, Kenneth Ward, a U.S. Navy veteran, was thankful to firefighters who were able to pull out some beloved family photos.

“I definitely appreciate it, I didn’t expect that,” he said. “Those are things you can’t replace.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.