'No Mow May' begins in Royal Oak starting Wednesday

The Royal Oak City Commission has approved a resolution for No Mow May, which allows residents to avoid cutting their lawn and encourage biodiversity.

Watch our report from Ferndale last year below

Ferndale set to launch inaugural "No Mow May"

According to the city, there will be no code enforcement for overgrown lawns during the month of May. Participation in No Mow May is voluntary.

The city does have special lawn signs for people participating and they can be purchased at city hall for $5. The signs are weather-resistant and be used every year.

According to Bee City USA, the start of growing season is critical for hungry and newly-emerged native bees, and by allowing your lawn to grow longer and let flowers bloom, it can provide nectar and pollen to help bees thrive.

When you mow your grass, it creates less habitat.

"You don’t need to go a full month without mowing. Mowing every two or three weeks can increase flower blooms and provide food for hungry bees," organizers said.