'No one drives 55.' MSP issues 64 tickets during 1-day speed campaign on M-39

Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 29, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police made 75 stops and issued 64 tickets during a one-day enforcement along the Southfield Freeway earlier this week.

According to MSP, the enforcement happened on Thursday, and they reminded drivers of the 55 mph speed limit on the highway.

In all, they issued 64 citations on 75 traffic stops, had one felony child abuse warrant, two misdemeanor warrants and 22 drivers who were driving on suspended licenses.

MSP also tweeted out some of the excuses they heard during the traffic stops.

They include, "Didn't know the speed limit," "no one drives 55 so just change the limit," and more.

MSP said they will continue to have extra patrols in the area during non-rush hour periods and at night, as there were no crashes while they were out there.

