'No secret deals': Data center opponents protest at Michigan Capitol and call for moratorium

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Demonstrators converged on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol to protest data centers.

Two emotions were at the forefront of the protest — fear and worry — because the residents who live in the impacted communities say their quality of life is at the mercy of their local government.

They chanted: "No secret deals! No secret deals!"

Protesters went to Lansing to call for transparency when it comes to negotiations between local government and tech companies looking to build them. The group sees data centers as a waste of land, a drain on water resources and a burden on their electric bills.

Kathryn Haushalter lives less than a quarter mile from a proposed data center in Saline Township and said it's time for the state Legislature to intervene.

"We really need protections. We need regulations and we need our government to crack down on these companies from steamrolling small towns, small farm towns that can't defend themselves legally against these massive companies," she told 7 News Detroit.

They're also calling lawmakers to enact a statewide moratorium on data centers.

About two dozen of the protesters stood on the Capitol steps, holding signs that represent at least 24 of the communities approached by tech companies so far.

Lauren Prebenda made the drive from Howell.

"Our representatives are the ones that voted for massive tax breaks to lure all these companies here. So, it's important that we hold our state-level representatives accountable and show them that we're not just fighting in our backyard or in our hometown — we're going to show up here on the steps of the state Capitol and keep them accountable," she told 7 News Detroit.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the tax incentive legislation making Michigan attractive to tech companies. Republican state Rep. James DeSana voted against the tax breaks. In fact, he introduced legislation to repeal data center tax incentives.

"I could not even imagine living in Saline or Dundee or Frenchtown Township and finding out that I'm going to have a data center next to me. There goes my house value. It's gone," he told the audience.

It's a bipartisan pushback.

"I'm not only here to talk about data centers. This is setting a precedent for companies to think that they can come into Michigan and do what they want to do," Democratic state Rep. Morgan Foreman told the crowd.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has been vocal about data centers and has stated residents shouldn't wonder if their electric bills are going to rise.

7 News Detroit reached out to DTE. A spokesperson said in a statement:

"To be clear, these data center customer contracts will not create a cost increase for our existing customers. DTE energy is committed to protecting existing customers from cost increases associated with data centers and recently passed legislation by the state of Michigan ensures our customers will not subsidize data center rates."

7 News Detroit also reached out to the governor's office. A spokesperson directed us to a previous statement. It reads, in part: