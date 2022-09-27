'No student goes without a meal': School district makes changes after federal program ends

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A federal COVID-19 relief program providing free meals for all students ended last school year. That means families are once again fully responsible for paying for school lunch.

If they don't qualify for assistance, it's a challenge for some, paired with rising food costs.

Though the federal food waiver no longer applies, Livonia Public Schools says no child will go without a meal.

In an email response to 7 Action News regarding the federal food waiver’s discontinuation, the Livonia Public Schools district said, “First, no student goes without a meal and we are always here to work with families who need assistance in this process.”

The district says this email and other communication was sent to families ahead of the school year, letting them know the program Congress granted the last two school years during the pandemic was not extended.

The program allowed all students — regardless of the financial situation — to receive free breakfast and lunch.

D’arcy Pryciak, who has two children in the district, says fortunately, she’s able to keep them fed and their balances paid.

“Yes, I am very disappointed that they discontinued it. I understand there were limitations even when they assigned, but I know how many kids benefitted from the opportunity to have two meals a day,” Pryciak said.

Now, if a student fails to pay their balance for a fifth time, the district says they’ll receive an alternate breakfast or lunch.

Livonia Public Schools breakfast alternatives include:

One pack of graham crackers

One fruit or vegetable

One string cheese

One milk

Livonia Public Schools lunch alternatives include:

Two packs of graham crackers

One fruit or vegetable

One string cheese

One milk

“Even those kids who are able to get that little graham cracker might not even claim because they’re afraid at how their peers are going to look at them,” Pryciak said.

The district says increased food costs have led them to raise regular meal prices by 25 cents, and milk is an additional 10 cents.

However, reduced-price meals remain the same. 2022-23 meal pricing is below:

Breakfast at all levels: $2.00

Elementary lunch: $3.50

Secondary lunch: $4.00

Milk: 60 cents for half-pint carton

Families that can not afford to pay their student’s meal balance can apply for free or reduced lunch. However, one concern is some who need the assistance may not meet the requirements.

“There could be an unnecessary and unexpected medical debt that month. Or good heavens, long-term medical problems in the family that could be draining finances. Some might be laid off,” Pryciak said. “And not everyone has a nest egg.”

The district reiterated it will work with parents on making sure their child is fed if assistance is needed.

