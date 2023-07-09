Watch Now
No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $650 million

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 09, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.

The new jackpot for Monday's drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X. No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million.

There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

