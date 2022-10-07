Watch Now
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

FILE- Ales Bialiatski, the jailed leader of Vesna, the most prominent human rights group in Belarus, waves to his relatives as he sits in a cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
OSLO, Norway (AP)  — This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.

The winners were announced Friday in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

She said the judges wanted to honor "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in the neighbor countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.”

The award follows a tradition of highlighting groups and activists trying to prevent conflicts, alleviate hardship and protect human rights.

