Noel Night in Midtown Detroit will pause in 2025 as organizers reimagine its future

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Midtown Detroit's annual holiday event Noel Night will take a one-year pause, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The event, which usually takes place the first Saturday of December throughout Midtown Detroit, will pause while the organization re-imagines the event's future.

According to Midtown Detroit, organizers had conversations with retailers, cultural organizations and other stakeholders, and determined that the one-year pause will create the space for what they say are "meaningful updates" to ensure a long-term future.

“This pause allows us to take a step back and design a holiday event that builds upon it’s culturally vibrancy through arts and music, and more sustainable for the future,” said Melanie Markowicz, executive director of Midtown Detroit Inc. “This has long been one of Detroit’s most inclusive and accessible community traditions, attracting tens of thousands of residents and visitors each year. We want to ensure future events build on that history and continue to provide meaningful benefits for our local businesses and cultural institutions.”

According to organizations, the conversations determined that changes are necessary for logistics, better visibility and a refresh of the program.

“Noel Night has always been one of the most exciting nights of the year for Midtown, but we understand and support the decision to pause this year so the event can be refreshed,” said Ned Staebler, Midtown Detroit Inc. board chair and vice president of economic development at Wayne State University.. “Taking this time ensures that when it returns, it will bring even more of the energy, visitors, and community spirit that make it such a special night for local businesses.”

The event has taken place since 1973 and Noel Night has drawn tens of thousands of people to the area.