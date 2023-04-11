Noise from the I-75 modernization project leaving residents with a headache

(WXYZ) — The I-75 Modernization Project promising to get Michiganders moving smarter, safer, and sooner is sinking the quality of life for people living in one Troy community.

Rod Pendergraff tells 7 Action News that the noise is stemming from the increased traffic near his home making the project more of a nuisance than a blessing.

"People have moved out of the subdivision because of it," Pendergraff said.

Pendergraff says the combination of extra lanes, increased traffic, and heavier vehicles is bringing in a lot of noise to his neighborhood.

"Because they have to be in the right lane, that they're closer to the homes," he said.

The elevated noise levels are supposed to last for more than a year and a half fueling more than 1000 neighbors to join together to petition MDOT for change.

In response, MDOT says they conducted a noise study that will be discussed in a meeting this evening.

"We're going to talk about the methodology of how we conducted the noise study. We're going to talk [about] the area that we studied and the preliminary results," MDOT spokesperson Rob Morosi said.

In the past, Morosi says MDOT installed a sound barrier on the opposite side of 1-75 to help with the noise. Pendergraff says he is open to any method that will help bring back peace to his block.

"The best solution is no noise. But we know that's not going to happen. But we need less noise coming off 75," he said.