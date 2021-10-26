Non-live WWI ammunition round filled with old coins and bills discovered at Michigan home

(WXYZ) — A non-live WWI ammunition round was discovered at a Lansing residence over the weekend containing a hidden treasure trove of old coins and bills, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

According to police, MSP assisted Lansing Police after people cleaning out a family member’s house discovered what appeared to be an ammunition round. Bomb squad reportedly determined it was not a live round.

Upon further examination, it was discovered this was a WW1 round containing a hidden treasure of coins and bills ranging from the 1800’s and early 1900’s. The non-live round was turned over to the bomb squad and treasure left with family. pic.twitter.com/pP4BbPG0Jc — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) October 25, 2021

After a closer inspection, they discovered the WWI non-live ammunition contained coins and bills ranging from the 1800s and early 1900s.

The non-live round was turned over to authorities and family was able to keep the coins and bills inside, according to police.