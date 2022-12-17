Nonprofit collecting gifts at Royal Oak ice rink for children fighting illness

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you have plans to skate at the ice rink in Royal Oak this weekend, be on the lookout for big red truck. It's a drop-off spot for The Bottomless Toy Chest.

The nonprofit collects and delivers toys to children who are hospitalized, fighting cancer and have to spend holidays and birthdays in treatment.

Alex and Sue Streetman cherish the little moments with their daughter Scarlett. She was diagnosed with leukemia over the summer.

"It's just been hard, but she is doing amazing now," Sue Streetman said. "So we have about two more years of treatment, but she is in a good place right now."

Scarlett has spent her fair share of days pent up in a hospital bed. Sue Streetman says it's a scary place to be, especially for a toddler.

"You can't let her see you cry," Sue Streetman. "You can't let her see you weak because that can make her sad and weak. As strong as we are is what she's going to be."

Sue Streetman says The Bottomless Toy Chest was the light at the end of tunnel for Scarlett.

"For her to get poked and we can say, 'Scarlett do you want to go pick something out of the toy chest,' you see her light up," Sue Streetman said. "She looks forward to picking something out of the chest. It's her way, it's all of our way to make things easier for her."

Founder Mickey Guisewite says The Bottomless Toy Chest started in Michigan but has now spread to other states.

"Children live in the world of imagination and a toy allows a child to escape in that world of imagination where anything is possible," Guisewite said.

Guisewite teamed up with Jon Witz and Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers to bring The Bottomless Toy Chest to the rink at Royal Oak.

"Look for the Chevy Silverado," said Jon Witz, a promoter for the ice rink in Royal Oak. "The beautiful holiday red Silverado to drop your toys in and receive a treat from us as well."

Witz is hopeful the rinks' success will transfer over to the toy drive.

For Scarlett, Christmas came early.

"If you're going to give, give to The Bottomless Toy Chest because it is not just for Christmas, it is all year long for the kids that have to go through and endure all this treatment that they have," Sue Streetman said.

The Bottomless Toy Chest will deliver 30,000 gifts this year, so if you want to be a part of their mission, you can drop donations off at the Chevrolet Silverado until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

