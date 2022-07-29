Nonprofit helping young moms works to give them prom they missed out on

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Young moms who missed out on their high school prom are now getting a second chance. But their dream day could be derailed as donations fall short.

At 14 years old when most teenagers are just trying to navigate their new status as a high schooler, Tyra Moore found out she was pregnant. Too scared and too ashamed to disappoint, she hid her pregnancy.

“My mom found out on a Tuesday and I gave birth that same week on a Friday,” Moore said.

The secrets didn’t stop when she gave birth. While taking care of her young child, depression and suicidal thoughts crept in.

“I was actually told before that my life was going to be over, and I really believed it,” she said.

But the pregnancy she thought would stop her life, guided her to her life’s calling.

“So this is the room where we keep all of our diapers, wipes, feminine products,” Moore said.

Today, Moore runs A Girl Like Me Inc., a nonprofit providing baby essentials and free weekly mentorship classes to young moms. She estimates that she’s helped about 2,000 mothers in three years.

Moore is happy with her new life and purpose, but there is one event she always regrets: not being able to attend prom. So now 10 years later, she decided to throw one. Other teen moms who missed out on their big day will also be in attendance.

“I have to go. I need to go. I need to be there. This is my time to shine,” said Aniia Mailey, who had her son at 18.

She is one of the 25 women selected to go to prom on Saturday. With the help of community sponsors and donations, she was able to say yes to the dress.

On prom day, the moms will get her hair and makeup done, but donations are just short of their goal.

“We are just short $500 and we are looking for a photographer,” Moore said.

Moore says this day means more than looking nice and having fun.

“Even though we had our kids young, we kept going, we finished high school, we got our jobs, we are in our careers. So it’s time to say thank you to ourselves,” Moore said.

If you would like to donate, you can visit A Girl Like Me’s GoFundMe page. More information about the organization can be found on agirllikemeinc.org.

