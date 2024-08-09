Nonprofit holds annual ice cream sale, benefiting kids with life-threatening illnesses

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ — A nonprofit making a difference in our community held a fundraiser on Thursday to help continue their mission of granting miracles to families.

The Jenna Kast Believes in Miracles Foundation held its 16th annual ice cream sale in Troy.

WXYZ

The metro Detroit nonprofit grants wishes to Michigan children fighting life-threatening illnesses. It was founded by 7 News Detroit reporter Brett Kast in honor of his youngest sister Jenna who died from brain cancer at the age of 11.

7 News Detroit anchor Glenda Lewis interviewed Brett Kast back in 2008 about the foundation and the bracelets they were making at the time.

Jenna Kast loved ice cream and first had the idea for the ice cream fundraiser. It’s been hosted by faith at work bookstore ever since.

The event included raffles and a purse for sale.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation holds annual 'Jennabration' gala

Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation holds annual 'Jennabration' gala

“By far, it’s our organization's favorite event each year. Our staff, our volunteers, they look forward to it every year. We feel it's a way to honor Jenna’s memory and support the great mission of her charity,” said Beth Collison, the owner of Faith at Work.

If you would like to donate to the Jenna Kast Believes in Miracles Foundation, visit its website.

