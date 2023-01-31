Nonprofit housing 133 dogs saved from a dog fighting ring looking for donations

(WXYZ) — 133 dogs were saved in what may be the largest dog-fighting crackdown in state history. The investigation was a combined effort between state and federal forces with the help of a local rescue.

These dogs, coined the voiceless victims, are suspected to have been forced to fight in an illegal dog fighting ring. They are now in the care of Bark Nation in metro Detroit.

"A lot of the dogs that we received were housed primarily outdoors with minimal protection from the elements. A lot of them are thin or underweight. They were dehydrated and they are suffering from parasites or heartworm disease," Jessica Brown with Bark Nation said.

Brown says to nurse them back to health the price tag will be upwards of $1,400 per dog.

"On average, it cost a little over $1,400 to care for each dog in our care. And we're estimating that this operation will cost a little over $74,000 for their medical and rehabilitation before they can be rehomed," she said.

So they are asking the public for help. So far they have raised more than $20,000 and are hoping more people find it in their hearts to give.

"Our team is super thankful that we're able to meet these dogs and get them healthy and happy and into homes and see their life after dogfighting or their life after cruelty. That's what we exist for," Brown said.

To donate, click here.