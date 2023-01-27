Watch Now
News

North Korea slams US over decision to send tanks to Ukraine

North Korea US Russia
Jorge Silva/AP
FILE - Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, on March 2, 2019. North Korea condemned on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 the decision by the United States to supply Ukraine with advanced battle tanks to help fight off Russia's invasion, saying Washington is escalating a sinister “proxy war” aimed at destroying Moscow. The comments by the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underscored the country’s deepening alignment with Russia over the war in Ukraine. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)
North Korea US Russia
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 11:26:32-05

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has condemned the United States over its decision to supply Ukraine with advanced battle tanks to help fight off Russia's invasion, saying that Washington is escalating a sinister "proxy war" aimed at destroying Moscow.

The comments by the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday underscored the country's deepening alignment with Russia over the war in Ukraine as it confronts the United States and its Asian allies over its own growing nuclear weapons and missiles program.

North Korea has blamed the United States for the crisis in Ukraine, insisting that the West's policies forced Russia to take military action to protect its security interests.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website