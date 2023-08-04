Northbound I-75 remains closed at I-696 after gravel hauler fire on Thursday

Northbound I-75 remains closed at I-696 after a truck carrying hot asphalt crashed and then caught on fire.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. Friday, and crews were able to extinguish the fire, however, there was damage to the median wall.

The road had to be shut down for crews to work on construction, and it remains closed as of 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

MDOT did say they were hopeful the highway would open before rush hour Friday.

We'll keep you posted on when the road reopens.

Thankfully, MSP said, there were no injuries.