Crash on NB M-10 at Evergreen injures three

Michigan State Troopers were dispatched today to northbound M-10 at Evergreen due to a multiple vehicle crash.

MSP says a silver Saab, driven by a male who was accompanied by two female passengers, rear-ended an abandoned Chevy Traverse on the right shoulder. The Saab caught on fire after striking the Chevy Traverse.

The driver sustained severe facial injuries after being nearly ejected from the vehicle through the windshield. The two passengers sustained serious injuries. The driver and one of the passengers were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The other passenger was transported to another local hospital with serious injuries.

After a further investigation, MSP says, the 25 year old driver of the Saab was driving reckless and at a high rate of speed. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Northbound M-10 is currently closed and traffic is being rerouted to northbound Southfield Road.

