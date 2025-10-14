Northbound Zilwaukee Bridge reopens after months-long closure on I-75

(WXYZ) — Drivers heading Up North won't have to detour around the Zilwaukee Bridge anymore!

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the northbound bridge in Saginaw County will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 14, after early completion of preventative maintenance.

Earlier this year, MDOT closed southbound I-75 and the bridge for two months for preventative maintenance, and then they closed the northbound lanes after the southbound work was completed.

The $2.9 million project included expansion joint repair, deck patching and resealing.