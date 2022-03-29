Watch
Northern Lights could be seen in Michigan this week after coronal mass ejection

The Northern Lights over Michigan at Crisp Point Lighthouse in Michigans Upper Peninsula. Photo via Tom Jones on Twitter.
Posted at 7:40 PM, Mar 29, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan this week, so look to the skies!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a 24-hour magnetic storm watch after a coronal mass ejection may be heading toward earth.

The high-speed solar wind stream can cause the Northern Lights to be seen.

According to the NOAA, the best time to see them will likely be around midnight on March 31.

Michigan is currently in the KP=5 through KP=7 level, which means a good chance for Michigan to see it.

