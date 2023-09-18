Watch Now
Northern Lights could be visible in metro Detroit on Tuesday

Tom Jones on Twitter
The Northern Lights over Michigan at Crisp Point Lighthouse in Michigans Upper Peninsula. Photo via Tom Jones on Twitter.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 18, 2023
The Northern Lights could be making a return to Michigan and metro Detroit this week, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SPC).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's SPC issued a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm watch for Tuesday, Sept. 19, after a coronal mass ejected from the sun on Sept. 16.

According to the SPC, the earth-directed component to the CME is likely to arrive on Tuesday, meaning a higher chance to see the Northern Lights.

The University of Alaska - Fairbanks Geophysical Institute says the auroral activity will be high.

They said it could "visible low on the horizon from Seattle, Des Moines, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, and Halifax."

