Northern Lights could be visible in metro Detroit on Tuesday

The Northern Lights could be making a return to Michigan and metro Detroit this week, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SPC).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's SPC issued a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm watch for Tuesday, Sept. 19, after a coronal mass ejected from the sun on Sept. 16.

According to the SPC, the earth-directed component to the CME is likely to arrive on Tuesday, meaning a higher chance to see the Northern Lights.

The University of Alaska - Fairbanks Geophysical Institute says the auroral activity will be high.

They said it could "visible low on the horizon from Seattle, Des Moines, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, and Halifax."