Northern Lights possible in Michigan on Labor Day after G2-G3 geomagnetic storm watches issued

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued G2-G3 geomagnetic storm watches for Monday night.

According to the SWPC, a G3 is a strong geomagnetic storm and could bring the Northern Lights to Michigan.

The SWPC said a coronal mass ejection erupted from the sun on Aug. 30 and may be traveling at over 2 million mph. It's expected to arrive on Earth in the late afternoon.

According to the SWPC, the actual CME structure and intensity won't be known until its about 1 million miles from earth, which is about 20-50 minutes before arriving.

A G3 storm often brings an estimated planetary K (Kp) index of around 7, which indicates an "active aurora."

In May 2024, when the Northern Lights were visible throughout Michigan, a rare G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch was issued.

