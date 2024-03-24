Northern Lights possible in Michigan the next 2 nights due to 'severe' geomagnetic storm

There's a chance Michiganders could see the Northern Lights over the next two nights due to strong geomagnetic storm levels.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, geomagnetic storm levels are continuing in response to the coronal mass ejected arrival and passage.

G3 (strong) or higher storm levels remain possible Sunday evening, and the aurora viewline showsa chance for the Northern Lights to be seen in Northern Michigan and as far south as metro Detroit and even Ohio.