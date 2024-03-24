Watch Now
News

Northern Lights possible in Michigan the next 2 nights due to 'severe' geomagnetic storm

Northern Lights over Michigan.jpeg
Tom Jones on Twitter
The Northern Lights over Michigan at Crisp Point Lighthouse in Michigans Upper Peninsula. Photo via Tom Jones on Twitter.
Northern Lights over Michigan.jpeg
Posted at 5:14 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 17:14:10-04

There's a chance Michiganders could see the Northern Lights over the next two nights due to strong geomagnetic storm levels.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, geomagnetic storm levels are continuing in response to the coronal mass ejected arrival and passage.

G3 (strong) or higher storm levels remain possible Sunday evening, and the aurora viewline showsa chance for the Northern Lights to be seen in Northern Michigan and as far south as metro Detroit and even Ohio.

Northern Lights

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning