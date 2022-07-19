Watch Now
News

Northern Michigan man admits leaving pipe bombs at stores

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 6:02 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 06:02:34-04

BAY CITY, Mich. — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores n Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced.

John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions.

Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website