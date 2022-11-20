Northville couple to be honored with memorial service

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Northville couple that died after a rollover crash will be honored in a memorial service Monday evening.

Just after midnight on November 12, Manal Kadry and her husband Dr. Omar Salamen's car left the road as the couple attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood. Police say the car hit a tree near 7 Mile Road and Napier Road and the couple died at the scene.

Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen. The memorial event will happen at 11 p.m., around the same time the crash occurred, on what would have been Kadry's 41st birthday.

The memorial event is closed to the public, however, the family plans to Facebook Live Stream the event.

"Just really, truly humbled to have been around that type of inspiration and spark. It inspired me. She was truly a blessing," said Hubert Massey who called Kadry a friend and colleague. "All I can see is when I came into the classroom, or whenever I see her, she always had a smile."

Kadry was a teacher at U-Prep Detroit. She also was the owner of an interior design business.

Massey says he got to know Kadry first through work and soon after as a friend. Back in 2018, Massey says Kadry was a part of a large project he was commissioned for at Huntington Place. Kadry's face is now depicted in a mural near the grand ballroom as a representation of a strong career woman.

"This is a fresco," Massey said of the painting style in the mural. "It's made out of limestone, river sand, marble dust and oxidized pigments."

Salamen was a well known oral surgeon with a practice in Dexter. The metro Detroit native attended dental school at the University of Michigan before completing oral surgery training in Florida.

"As you kinda look at human beings that represent what we all should be personifying, his passion, his drive was contagious and that’s something we’re all going to miss," said Zishan Siddiqui who considered Salamen and his wife family.

Siddiqui says he became very close to Salamen and his brother after going to school together. He says one of the most difficult parts of the couples death has been knowing they leave behind four young children.

"Our kids go to school together. They go play basketball together. They hang out. So when you start to think about the loss itself, it really is far beyond just our connection. It’s the families that come together too," said Siddiqui.

Friends of the couple say they believe their legacy will continue to inspire others.

"Sometimes you don’t know the impact that you have on folks that you communicate with and you’re around and I just think that their legacy will go on for a long time," said Massey.

"They were touching people's lives without even knowing it," Siddiqui added.

Community members hoping to pay respects and or to send condolences to the family can donate to the four children the couple leaves behind via their Launch Good campaign.